JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,609,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $213,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 453,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after buying an additional 54,707 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 174,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

