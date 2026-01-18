Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Toro in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Toro Trading Up 0.0%

TTC opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. Toro has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Toro had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Toro by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

