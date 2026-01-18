Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,491 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. $GMRE

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,491 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3,810.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 426,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $2,829,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 355,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2,208.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 279,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $325,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,736.92. This represents a 28.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $485.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.96 and a beta of 1.18. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.15 million. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing healthcare-related properties across the United States. The company acquires, develops and leases a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, long-term care centers and other specialized healthcare real estate. By concentrating on essential healthcare assets, Global Medical REIT seeks to generate stable, long-term rental income under triple-net and modified gross lease structures.

Since its incorporation in 2016 and initial public offering in 2017, the company has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy targeting markets with strong demographic trends and limited supply of modern medical facilities.

