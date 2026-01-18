TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TAL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $11.05 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $861.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,072,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,455,000 after buying an additional 4,684,426 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 21,586,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,394,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,815,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,060,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 56.9% in the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,997,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China’s largest private education firms.

