Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,125 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,667,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,928,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $2,156,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,129,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,101,883,000 after buying an additional 42,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $211.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.51. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $197.92 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $240.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Progressive from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Maribel Pumarejo sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $150,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $336,973.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,924 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

