Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,125 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,667,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,928,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $2,156,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,129,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,101,883,000 after buying an additional 42,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Price Performance
Shares of PGR stock opened at $211.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.51. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $197.92 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $240.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Progressive from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In related news, insider Maribel Pumarejo sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $150,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $336,973.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,924 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
More Progressive News
Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed a Buy rating on PGR, a vote of confidence from a major broker that can support demand for the shares. Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Progressive (PGR)
- Positive Sentiment: Company Q4 2025 commentary highlighted record growth and strategic progress, suggesting operating momentum that could support earnings going forward. Progressive Corp (PGR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Growth and Strategic …
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors to review management’s detail on underwriting, reserve development and strategic initiatives — useful for assessing forward guidance but not a direct market catalyst by itself. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: The Q4 earnings presentation provides slides and metrics investors can use to dig into loss ratios, premiums written and reserve trends — informational but not itself a directional trigger. The Progressive Corporation 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces are debating whether the ~19.8% one-year decline creates a value opportunity; such narratives can attract long-term buyers but don’t guarantee near-term upside. Is Progressive (PGR) Attractive After A 1-Year 19.8% Share Price Decline
- Neutral Sentiment: A news roundup referenced political coverage unrelated to Progressive’s business — unlikely to affect the stock. Crockett vs. Talarico. Progressive vs. Moderate. Right? – The New York Times
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentary note PGR has been underperforming the broader financial/insurance sector, which can trigger rotation out of the stock by momentum-focused investors. Progressive Stock: Is PGR Underperforming the Financial Sector?
- Negative Sentiment: Consensus brokerage coverage is centered around a “Hold” recommendation, limiting fresh buy-side conviction despite some buy-side reaffirmations. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
About Progressive
Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.
The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.