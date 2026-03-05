AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,422,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 59.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,596 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of T stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.
Key Headlines Impacting AT&T
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T is deepening its AI and open?network push—new collaborations (H2O.ai, Geoforce, Aduna JV), participation in GSMA/Open Telco AI and OCUDU, and expanded asset?intelligence offerings underline a strategic shift to software?defined, AI?driven networks that could lift margins and monetization over time. AT&T Deepens AI And Open Network Push As Valuation Gap Persists
- Positive Sentiment: Open RAN / Cloud RAN progress: AT&T continues Open RAN modernization and is running Cloud RAN tests with Ericsson—steps that reduce hardware costs and enable more flexible, software?driven upgrades across its wireless footprint. AT&T continues Open RAN overhaul, builds on Ericsson partnership with Cloud RAN tests
- Positive Sentiment: Fiber expansion and subs growth: AT&T closed the Lumen mass?market fiber deal ahead of schedule, adding over 1M+ subscribers and supporting management’s fiber growth narrative and longer?term ARPU potential. This directly supports revenue visibility in broadband/fiber. What’s Going On With AT&T Stock Tuesday?
- Positive Sentiment: Operational efficiency initiatives: Management touts AI efficiency gains (CEO claimed ~40% efficiency improvement at MWC) and launched a Connected AI smart manufacturing offering — both signal near?term cost savings and new B2B revenue avenues. T Introduces Smart Manufacturing Solution
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer product refresh ahead? Reports suggest AT&T may roll out new phone plans March 12 — could improve ARPU/churn if favorable, but details and pricing will determine impact. Report Suggests AT&T New Phone Plans for 2026 Could Arrive March 12
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/analyst attention: Multiple outlets flag AT&T as a trending stock and note ~9.5% YTD/share gains driven by wireless, fiber and AI talk—this increases investor focus but doesn’t guarantee further upside. AT&T (T) Surpasses Market Returns
- Negative Sentiment: Retail sentiment and legacy baggage: Retail forums (Reddit) continue to surface anger about past large write?downs (~$47B), keeping parts of the investor base skeptical and possibly capping retail momentum. Reddit Is Still Furious About AT&T’s $47 Billion Loss From Six Years Ago
- Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet and competitive risks: Analysts repeatedly flag high debt levels and intense competition in wireless/fiber as ongoing downside risks that could limit upside or slow buybacks/dividends growth. AT&T Shares Rise 9.5% in a Year
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.