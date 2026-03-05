AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,422,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 59.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,596 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

