JT Stratford LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $127.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,703 shares of company stock worth $34,140,843. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

