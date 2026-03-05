Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,983 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 69.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — Argus kept a “buy” rating and trimmed its target to $250, signaling continued upside from current levels. Argus adjusts price target

Some analysts remain constructive — Argus kept a “buy” rating and trimmed its target to $250, signaling continued upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some large brokerages trimmed targets but kept positive/overweight stances — Morgan Stanley and Barclays cut price targets while retaining overweight views, indicating beliefs in longer?term upside despite near?term headwinds. Morgan Stanley cuts price target Barclays lowers price target

Some large brokerages trimmed targets but kept positive/overweight stances — Morgan Stanley and Barclays cut price targets while retaining overweight views, indicating beliefs in longer?term upside despite near?term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Published short?interest feeds showed anomalous zero/NaN values — treat reports of a “large increase” as data errors rather than a reliable signal of short?selling pressure.

Published short?interest feeds showed anomalous zero/NaN values — treat reports of a “large increase” as data errors rather than a reliable signal of short?selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed EPS estimates and management issued weak 2026 sales guidance — this is the proximate cause of recent selling and the main driver behind pressure on FSLR and solar ETFs. ETFs in Focus post earnings miss

Q4 results missed EPS estimates and management issued weak 2026 sales guidance — this is the proximate cause of recent selling and the main driver behind pressure on FSLR and solar ETFs. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (including the CEO, CFO and CTO) sold sizable blocks on March 3 at roughly $196 each; heavy insider exits can amplify negative sentiment. Widmar Form 4

Concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (including the CEO, CFO and CTO) sold sizable blocks on March 3 at roughly $196 each; heavy insider exits can amplify negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into First Solar, creating legal/reputational risk that can keep downside pressure on the stock while inquiries proceed. Pomerantz investor alert

Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into First Solar, creating legal/reputational risk that can keep downside pressure on the stock while inquiries proceed. Negative Sentiment: Independent commentary highlights structural risks (subsidy dependence, margin recovery uncertainty and a cited “$2B problem”), which could deepen downside if pricing or policy support falters.

Independent commentary highlights structural risks (subsidy dependence, margin recovery uncertainty and a cited “$2B problem”), which could deepen downside if pricing or policy support falters. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded FSLR to Hold and cut its price target to $250 after the Q4 miss and weak 2026 guidance — another downdraft for near?term sentiment. Freedom Capital downgrade

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $197.27 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 1,958 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.95, for a total value of $381,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,589.75. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $641,278.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 16,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,336.25. This represents a 16.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,515 shares of company stock worth $5,389,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $303.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.