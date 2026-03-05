Gigachad (GIGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $20.59 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Gigachad has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Gigachad token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a market cap of $20.59 million and $1.11 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad’s genesis date was January 2nd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.00218291 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $1,068,460.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

