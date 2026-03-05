cat in a dogs world (MEW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $56.99 Million

cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. cat in a dogs world has a total market capitalization of $56.99 million and $9.50 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

cat in a dogs world Token Profile

cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mew.

Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00063325 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $11,253,699.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

