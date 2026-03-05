RETARDIO Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. RETARDIO has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $782.48 thousand worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RETARDIO has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One RETARDIO token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RETARDIO Token Profile

RETARDIO was first traded on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.00206941 USD and is up 11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $790,464.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

