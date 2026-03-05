JT Stratford LLC Purchases 4,216 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: FDA Fast Track for nipocalimab in systemic lupus erythematosus — The drug earned Fast Track designation supported by positive Phase 2 data and an ongoing Phase 3 study, which can accelerate review timelines and boosts the pharma pipeline narrative. Nipocalimab Fast Track PR

FDA Fast Track for nipocalimab in systemic lupus erythematosus — The drug earned Fast Track designation supported by positive Phase 2 data and an ongoing Phase 3 study, which can accelerate review timelines and boosts the pharma pipeline narrative. Positive Sentiment: New direct-to-consumer drug sales channel — J&J launched a U.S. website to sell certain medications directly to uninsured or out-of-pocket patients, which may expand access and create a new revenue stream outside traditional pharmacy channels. Reuters: Direct-to-consumer site

New direct-to-consumer drug sales channel — J&J launched a U.S. website to sell certain medications directly to uninsured or out-of-pocket patients, which may expand access and create a new revenue stream outside traditional pharmacy channels. Neutral Sentiment: Oncology and other late-stage programs showing progress — Early pasritamig data and other oncology moves underpin higher long-term estimates, but timelines and commercial execution remain key variables. Yahoo: Pipeline & legal update

Oncology and other late-stage programs showing progress — Early pasritamig data and other oncology moves underpin higher long-term estimates, but timelines and commercial execution remain key variables. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access and upcoming results — J&J scheduled its first-quarter results call for April 14; the call and Q1 metrics will be the next catalysts for guidance and near-term sentiment. Earnings call notice

Investor access and upcoming results — J&J scheduled its first-quarter results call for April 14; the call and Q1 metrics will be the next catalysts for guidance and near-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and income investor interest — J&J continues to be highlighted among top dividend/dividend-growth picks, supporting demand from income-focused investors even amid broader volatility. Dividend aristocrat piece

Dividend and income investor interest — J&J continues to be highlighted among top dividend/dividend-growth picks, supporting demand from income-focused investors even amid broader volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance: Hold with limited upside — Bank of America reiterated a Hold rating citing higher oncology-driven estimates but constrained upside, which may temper upside momentum despite pipeline wins. TipRanks: Hold rating

Analyst stance: Hold with limited upside — Bank of America reiterated a Hold rating citing higher oncology-driven estimates but constrained upside, which may temper upside momentum despite pipeline wins. Negative Sentiment: Bayer legal challenge over prostate cancer product claims — Bayer has initiated legal action related to prostate cancer product claims, introducing litigation risk and potential costs or reputational impact that investors dislike. Yahoo: Legal challenge mention

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $245.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $591.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

