Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.7% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5%

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $610.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.06. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.