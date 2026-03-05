16,301 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 408.9% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PAVE opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.74.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
