Oasys Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $263.95 thousand worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasys has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,425,346,673 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,425,346,672.518813 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.00083414 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $309,416.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

