Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,188 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,803,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,085,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 982,385 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,745,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,599,000 after acquiring an additional 882,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,955,086,000 after acquiring an additional 761,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 684.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,871,000 after acquiring an additional 752,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street analysts and aggregator coverage paint ADI as a Buy, reinforcing investor confidence; recent write-ups discuss the stock as a solid investment. Wall Street Analysts Think Analog Devices (ADI) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets highlight ADI as a strong momentum/dividend-growth name, which can attract growth and income-focused buyers. Zacks Coverage

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target activity remains constructive: a recent median 6?month target around $400 supports upside expectations and may underpin buying. (Source: QuiverQuant summary) QuiverQuant Coverage

Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for investors but outcome depends on new guidance/remarks; conferences often reaffirm strategy rather than move price materially. Conference Transcript

Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity was flagged, indicating elevated speculative interest or hedging flows; that can increase intraday volatility but is ambiguous for direction. Options Activity Alert

Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the available feeds appear to be erroneous (showing 0 shares/days-to-cover), so short-interest signals are unreliable from these entries; ignore until corrected.

Negative Sentiment: Sector and macro headwinds—geopolitical tensions that sparked a risk?off move in semiconductors and rising yields—have pressured ADI in recent sessions and can trigger profit-taking. Sector Risk Headline

Negative Sentiment: QuiverQuant flags heavy insider selling over recent months (multiple executives sold shares), which can be read negatively by some investors even if sales are routine/compensatory. Insider Trading Summary

ADI opened at $341.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.86. The company has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 80.44%.

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

