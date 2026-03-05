Linamar (TSE:LNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Linamar had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Linamar’s conference call:

Mobility drove the quarter — mobility earnings rose ~47% in Q4 (34% for 2025) and mobility sales were +13% as launches and the Aludyne contribution lifted results, with Q1 guidance calling for double?digit sales and normalized operating earnings growth.

— mobility earnings rose ~47% in Q4 (34% for 2025) and mobility sales were +13% as launches and the Aludyne contribution lifted results, with Q1 guidance calling for double?digit sales and normalized operating earnings growth. Industrial markets remain a drag — industrial sales fell ~13% in Q4 and industrial operating earnings declined ~25.7%, driven by weak agriculture (down ~27%) and access markets, and tariffs/soft demand are expected to pressure industrial results in early 2026.

— industrial sales fell ~13% in Q4 and industrial operating earnings declined ~25.7%, driven by weak agriculture (down ~27%) and access markets, and tariffs/soft demand are expected to pressure industrial results in early 2026. Very strong cash & balance sheet — ~CAD 1 billion of free cash flow in 2025, net debt/EBITDA of ~0.77–0.8 and CAD 2.1 billion liquidity support disciplined CapEx, continued NCIB repurchases and flexibility for M&A or investments.

— ~CAD 1 billion of free cash flow in 2025, net debt/EBITDA of ~0.77–0.8 and CAD 2.1 billion liquidity support disciplined CapEx, continued NCIB repurchases and flexibility for M&A or investments. Tariffs are manageable and creating opportunities — management says Section 232 derivatives are the main exposure while USMCA compliance limits mobility tariff risk, and rising tariff pressure is accelerating onshoring, RFQs and North American wins.

— management says Section 232 derivatives are the main exposure while USMCA compliance limits mobility tariff risk, and rising tariff pressure is accelerating onshoring, RFQs and North American wins. Acquisitions and diversification progressing — Aludyne and recent casting acquisitions are integrating well and expanding structural/process capabilities for new wins, while the company is pursuing organic growth in defense, robotics and power/energy markets.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$92.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$43.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$88.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linamar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

In other Linamar news, insider Alexander Drolc sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$37,576.00. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

