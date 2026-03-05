AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.3 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AtriCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -129.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.99. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AtriCure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company’s solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

Featured Stories

