Rentokil Initial H2 Earnings Call Highlights

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) executives told investors the company saw “encouraging progress” in 2025, led by improving performance in North America during the second half of the year and continued margin expansion at the group level. Management emphasized that revised commercial initiatives, a broader multi-brand strategy, and cost-efficiency actions helped strengthen key operating metrics, while free cash flow came in well ahead of guidance.

Get alerts:

2025 financial performance and cash generation

Group revenue increased 3.8% to $6.9 billion in 2025, with organic revenue growth of 2.6%. Adjusted operating profit rose 5.4% to just over $1 billion, producing a group adjusted operating margin of 15.5%, up 30 basis points year-over-year.

Adjusted basic EPS increased 2.4% to $0.2591. The company reported an adjusted interest charge of $204 million, up $29 million, which CFO Paul Edgecliff said reflected the cost of additional bond debt issued during the year. The adjusted effective tax rate was 25.3%.

Edgecliff highlighted cash performance as a key theme, with free cash flow from continuing operations up 24.5% to $615 million and free cash flow conversion of 98%, ahead of prior guidance of 80%. He attributed the result to disciplined working capital management and one-off benefits including $20 million of real estate sales. Working capital outflow improved by $67 million to an outflow of $59 million, helped by debtor management and supplier harmonization.

Net debt ended the year at $3.65 billion versus $4.0 billion at the start of the period, although Edgecliff noted an adverse $181 million FX translation movement. Leverage improved to 2.6x from 2.9x, bringing the company closer to its target range of 2.0x to 2.5x. The board recommended a full-year dividend of $0.1239 per share, up 3%.

North America: improving organic growth, operational focus, and efficiency actions

North America revenue grew 3.2% to $4.3 billion, with organic growth of 2.3%. Pest Control Services organic growth was up 1.1% for the year, while Business Services grew 8.9% organically. Adjusted operating profit increased 5.1% to $749 million, and adjusted operating margin improved to 17.4%.

Management described sequential improvement in Pest Control Services growth through the year, reaching 2.6% organic growth in the fourth quarter. Edgecliff said lead flow grew over 7% across the second half, driven by a revised marketing and sales approach that emphasized targeted digital marketing, organic lead generation, and increased investment in regional brands. He added that branches supported by the satellite program’s smaller local hubs generated more than double the lead flow of branches without those hubs.

The company also pointed to improvements in retention metrics in North America, with colleague retention up 2.8 percentage points to 82.2% and customer retention improving to 80.5%. CEO Andy Ransom said Terminix technician retention improved 19% since the acquisition and described retention and customer service as foundational to future performance.

On cost and simplification, Edgecliff said the company delivered $25 million of savings in 2025 through its efficiency program and made changes including organizational simplification, outsourcing, and offshoring. He said headcount reductions exceeded 500 roles by the end of 2025 and around 430 roles had been offshored. The company also reallocated about $20 million of marketing spend away from “suboptimal paid lead activity” to higher-efficiency channels.

Ransom said the company paused full-scale migration efforts to create a single unified field operation after earlier pilots—while successful in delivering expected cost synergies and not harming colleague retention—negatively affected growth due to fewer locations and a complex change agenda that reduced inbound leads and impacted customer retention in migrated branches.

2026 priorities: more brands, more local branches, and a simplified approach to systems and pay

Looking ahead, management said North America plans for 2026 build on the 2025 turnaround initiatives, with an emphasis on growth, local presence, and reduced disruption at the frontline. Ransom said the company intends to expand its multi-brand strategy more aggressively than previously indicated, supporting around 30 regional and local brands rather than nine. In Q&A, he said the company has roughly 80 brands and plans to keep 30, while “retiring” about 50 smaller single-city or single-town brands over the next couple of years, noting those 50 represent less than 10% of revenues in aggregate.

The satellite branch rollout is also set to continue. Ransom said the company ended 2025 with around 150 small local branches and plans to take that to around 220. In Q&A, he indicated North America expects to reach approximately 800 total branches by the end of 2026, including those satellite locations.

On technology and management visibility, Ransom introduced “Branch 360,” a unified reporting and insight solution designed to provide a “single pane of glass” for field leadership and sales and marketing teams. He said the platform is system-agnostic, integrating data across current branch infrastructure to deliver consistent KPIs and daily accountability without requiring a single fully integrated back-end system.

Management also described a revised approach to harmonizing pay plans. Ransom said branch manager pay will be harmonized first, followed by commercial pest control sales team pay. For technicians, the company said new colleagues will be onboarded directly onto a new plan from 2027, while existing colleagues will be offered a choice to opt into the new plan or remain on their existing plan (“grandfathered”). Ransom said this approach reduces disruption, though it means the company forgoes some previously planned savings tied to moving to a single pay plan.

Ransom also discussed a door-to-door sales pilot in 2025 across around 25 territories, calling it a modest contributor to results but a successful pilot. He said the company plans to expand the program to about 40 territories in 2026, while noting customer retention rates for door-to-door are lower than inbound channels but were “in line with what we modeled.”

International performance, provisions, and AI deployment

International revenue (outside North America) grew 4.8% to $2.6 billion, with organic growth of 3.0%. Organic growth improved to 3.4% in the second half from 2.6% in the first half. Edgecliff said Europe was the strongest performer, with demand and pricing in Southern Europe, while Asia growth was supported by India and Indonesia. Adjusted operating profit increased 5.7% to $518 million and margin improved 20 basis points to 19.8%.

Edgecliff said central costs were $191 million, up nearly 7%, reflecting inflation and multi-year investments in proprietary technology, digital applications, and AI capabilities. He said the company expects continued above-inflation central cost growth in 2026, along with an FX headwind.

He also discussed the termite provision, which increased by $201 million in 2025, including an additional $122 million in the second half. Drivers cited included an increase in complex residential and commercial litigation claims versus 2024, higher cost per claim related to a proactive strategy to resolve customer issues and reduce litigation, and a rise in the long-term inflation assumption in the provision model from 2% to 3.2% due to persistently high inflation in legal defense and building-related costs. Cash cost of settling claims was $95 million in 2025, with a similar level expected in 2026.

Ransom also provided an update on generative AI initiatives, saying the company launched Google Gemini AI to more than 60,000 colleagues in 2025 and recorded over 1 million uses in the first six months. He cited examples including “PestConnect Optics,” which uses AI to identify rodents from field images, and an internal AI portal called “RatGPT,” with more than 100 AI agents in use or development. He described pilots such as AI-based prospect prioritization and an “on-the-go technician assistant” designed to provide technicians with site history and account details before arrival.

In closing remarks, Edgecliff said the company is encouraged by signs its revised North America strategy is working and said management remains on track to achieve its $100 million cost reduction target and a North America margin above 20% in 2027. He also noted the first month of 2026 in the U.S. saw disruption from extreme weather, though management said it expects to deliver in line with market expectations.

About Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

Recommended Stories