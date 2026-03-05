Insider Selling: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $413,750.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,700. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 26th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,788 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $194,622.12.
- On Friday, December 12th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 13,647 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $341,311.47.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.
