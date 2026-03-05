Insider Selling: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $413,750.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,700. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,788 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $194,622.12.

On Friday, December 12th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 13,647 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $341,311.47.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

