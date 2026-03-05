Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Position Decreased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Talen Energy worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,881 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $336.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.08 and a fifty-two week high of $451.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLN. Barclays decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Talen Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.