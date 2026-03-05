HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,905 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of HealthEquity worth $42,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3,522.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 119.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HealthEquity from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,046,036.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,073.90. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,007,290.88. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.26. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.92.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. HealthEquity had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $322.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

