JT Stratford LLC Purchases 31,097 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,097 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after purchasing an additional 268,920 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

