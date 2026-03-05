Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) PT at $28.00

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $744.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.22. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 11,208 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $94,819.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,836.26. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis Burrows sold 23,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $232,040.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,928.30. The trade was a 41.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $537,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,575,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 459,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,507,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,936,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,931,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 59.1% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura’s research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

