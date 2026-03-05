Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,374 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 266.8% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.44. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

