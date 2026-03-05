IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical safe?haven demand: Ongoing U.S.–Iran tensions are boosting gold’s appeal and supporting prices, a primary driver for GLD inflows. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: ETF demand pickup: Reports show investors are adding to gold ETFs as the conflict increases safe?haven flows — directly beneficial to GLD’s assets under management and NAV support. Investors pour into gold ETFs as Iran conflict adds funds appeal
- Positive Sentiment: Structural demand from China: Beijing’s push to build a Hong Kong gold hub could expand physical market infrastructure and long?term demand for bullion?backed products like GLD. China ramps efforts establish Hong Kong gold hub
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind: Market commentary highlights a broad “flight to safety” that is lifting gold funds and related names, reinforcing demand momentum for GLD. Markets Seek Shelter as Gold Shines Brightest
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail interest cooling: Coverage notes some retail attention shifting from buying GLD to researching coins, signaling a change in small?investor behavior but not necessarily reducing institutional flows. Gold Is Up 17% This Year but Reddit Just Shifted From Buying GLD to Googling Coins
- Neutral Sentiment: Heightened volatility: Analysts flag large intraday swings as the dollar and bond markets react to geopolitical and macro news, which can amplify GLD’s day?to?day moves. Gold Volatility Surges as U.S.–Iran Tensions Shake US Dollar and Global Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds — stronger dollar & yields: Reduced odds of near?term Fed cuts and a firmer dollar are pressuring gold prices, creating downside risk for GLD if rate expectations remain elevated. Gold News: Gold Market Wobbles as FedWatch Slashes June Rate Cut to 33.5%
- Negative Sentiment: Technical pressure: Several technical reports point to bearish wedge patterns and potential tests of the 50?day moving average — signaling possible short?term pullbacks for GLD despite the broader bullish backdrop. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Wedge Signal Support Test
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
