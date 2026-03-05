IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

More SPDR Gold Shares News

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $471.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $265.64 and a one year high of $509.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.52.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.