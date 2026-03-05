Analysts Set GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) PT at $150.71

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.7143.

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised GeneDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GeneDx from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th.

In related news, COO Bryan Dechairo sold 5,961 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $510,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $155,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,052. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,831. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after buying an additional 52,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GeneDx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,607 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in GeneDx by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,018,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,435,000 after purchasing an additional 474,167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GeneDx by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 292,394 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.71.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $120.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.80 million. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

