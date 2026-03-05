CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $564.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $640.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.49.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and ARR strength — CrowdStrike beat modestly on revenue and EPS, reported record ending ARR (~$5.25B) and strong net-new ARR, which supports the recurring-revenue story that investors prize. CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance in line to slightly ahead — company Q1 and FY27 EPS/revenue guidance came in around or above consensus, giving investors confidence that growth is durable into FY27. Earnings release / guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tailwind — recent Iran-related tensions have increased focus on cyberthreat risk, boosting demand expectations for cybersecurity vendors including CrowdStrike. How the Recent Geopolitical Flashpoint Adds a Relevance Boost for CrowdStrike Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / price-target raises — several firms raised targets or reiterated buys after the print (examples include DA Davidson, Stephens, Rosenblatt and new Wells Fargo coverage), which supports near-term upside. Analyst sees further upside as CrowdStrike rallies on Q4 earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed Wall Street reaction — some firms trimmed targets while others raised them; consensus remains net-bullish but price-target dispersion increased, keeping directionality mixed. Wall Street Just Sent a Split but Bullish Signal on CRWD
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical headwinds — the stock remains below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, so momentum traders may be cautious until those levels are reclaimed. CrowdStrike Beats, But AI Concerns Persist
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting in feeds shows anomalous ‘0’ figures and is not signaling a meaningful squeeze; ignore those placeholders unless updated.
- Negative Sentiment: Agentic-AI and pricing risk — analysts and commentators flagged that more capable AI agents could compress software pricing or reduce module needs over time, a structural risk for premium-priced platforms. CrowdStrike Beats, But AI Fears Still Win
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and valuation concerns — elevated insider sales disclosed in some data feeds and commentary about a rich valuation/P/E multiple keep the bear case alive for momentum reversals. QuiverQuant: Q4 release & insider activity
- Negative Sentiment: Several major shops trimmed targets — the flurry of downgrades/target cuts (UBS, Deutsche, BNP, Goldman adjustments among others) increases headline risk even though some still rate CRWD a buy. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On CrowdStrike Following Q4 Results
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
