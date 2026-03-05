CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $564.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $640.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.49.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $407.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.86. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.91, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

More CrowdStrike News

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.