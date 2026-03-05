Ethena USDe Price Reaches $1.00 (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and approximately $128.42 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,594.60 or 0.99641951 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 5,980,109,696 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 5,983,073,887.95109534. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99936419 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $160,586,322.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

