Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

Target Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Target stock opened at $120.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.12. Target has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,212,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,690,262,000 after purchasing an additional 286,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,772,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,692,265,000 after buying an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,065,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,668,194,000 after buying an additional 561,898 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $605,507,000 after acquiring an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company unveiled a multi?year turnaround and incremental spending plan (store refreshes, payroll/training, assortment changes, AI personalization and same?day/digital investments) that supports a return to growth and justifies the earlier rally. Target outlines strategic plan

Company unveiled a multi?year turnaround and incremental spending plan (store refreshes, payroll/training, assortment changes, AI personalization and same?day/digital investments) that supports a return to growth and justifies the earlier rally. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and margin improvement (adjusted EPS $2.44 vs. ~$2.16) plus strong free cash flow arguments (supporting dividend/buyback optionality) which drove a sizable short?term rally. Q4 results press release

Q4 beat on EPS and margin improvement (adjusted EPS $2.44 vs. ~$2.16) plus strong free cash flow arguments (supporting dividend/buyback optionality) which drove a sizable short?term rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers raised price targets and issued upgrades (UBS, Oppenheimer, Guggenheim, Telsey and others), reflecting renewed investor confidence in the turnaround’s upside. Analyst reactions / price target moves

Multiple brokers raised price targets and issued upgrades (UBS, Oppenheimer, Guggenheim, Telsey and others), reflecting renewed investor confidence in the turnaround’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued FY 2026 EPS guidance above consensus (7.50–8.50 vs. ~7.33), signaling medium?term improvement, but the company’s sales trajectory remains mixed (some categories growing, total revenue still down year?over?year). Guidance and sales context

Management issued FY 2026 EPS guidance above consensus (7.50–8.50 vs. ~7.33), signaling medium?term improvement, but the company’s sales trajectory remains mixed (some categories growing, total revenue still down year?over?year). Neutral Sentiment: Firm is leaning into AI for personalization and same?day delivery expansion — a potential multi?quarter driver for digital sales if execution succeeds, but benefits will accrue gradually. AI personalization article

Firm is leaning into AI for personalization and same?day delivery expansion — a potential multi?quarter driver for digital sales if execution succeeds, but benefits will accrue gradually. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance was weak (management offered a low Q1 EPS guide below Street expectations), which introduces near?term downside risk and explains some of the intraday profit?taking. Guidance details

Q1 2026 guidance was weak (management offered a low Q1 EPS guide below Street expectations), which introduces near?term downside risk and explains some of the intraday profit?taking. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and investors warned about execution risk — turning around categories, reworking store layouts and ramping AI are capital?intensive and operationally complex; some firms (e.g., BofA, BNP Paribas Exane) remain cautious or retain underperform calls. Seeking Alpha critique

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

