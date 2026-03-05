Insider Selling: Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) VP Sells $86,963.76 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) VP James Mccoy Berry sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $86,963.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 371,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,670.96. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DC stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $722.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 358,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316,043 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 99,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Dakota Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dakota Gold in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low?grade ore volumes for open?pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low?grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

