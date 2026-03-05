Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $116.96 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00004394 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $116.96 million and approximately $57.93 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.19489947 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $70,562.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.