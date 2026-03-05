Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,671.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 124.9% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Lloyds Banking Group Dividend Announcement

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a yield of 447.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

