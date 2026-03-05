Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells $344,600.00 in Stock

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 206,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,239.14. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.35. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 316.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 623,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

Further Reading

