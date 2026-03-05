Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $104.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

Positive Sentiment: Starbucks will open a corporate office in Nashville later this year to support Southeast growth and relocate some supply?chain roles — this signals a strategic push to optimize logistics and be closer to growth markets, which can lower costs and aid expansion. Article Title

Starbucks will open a corporate office in Nashville later this year to support Southeast growth and relocate some supply?chain roles — this signals a strategic push to optimize logistics and be closer to growth markets, which can lower costs and aid expansion. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary says the corporate-office pivot has already given SBUX a short-term boost as investors price in potential efficiency gains. Article Title

Market commentary says the corporate-office pivot has already given SBUX a short-term boost as investors price in potential efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated a Buy and a $100 price target, highlighting operational initiatives and cost savings aimed at EPS recovery — analyst support can help underpin the rally. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated a Buy and a $100 price target, highlighting operational initiatives and cost savings aimed at EPS recovery — analyst support can help underpin the rally. Positive Sentiment: Operational improvements: Starbucks is rolling out two store changes across ~1,000 stores in 2026 to restore customer experience — a direct attempt to drive traffic and same-store sales. Article Title

Operational improvements: Starbucks is rolling out two store changes across ~1,000 stores in 2026 to restore customer experience — a direct attempt to drive traffic and same-store sales. Positive Sentiment: Product/channel expansion: Starbucks is launching new ready-to-drink and grocery/convenience items to capture incremental retail sales beyond cafes. Diversification of revenue streams can support margins. Article Title

Product/channel expansion: Starbucks is launching new ready-to-drink and grocery/convenience items to capture incremental retail sales beyond cafes. Diversification of revenue streams can support margins. Neutral Sentiment: Media/trending coverage (Zacks, Yahoo) is raising visibility of SBUX among retail traders — higher attention can amplify moves in either direction but isn’t fundamental on its own. Article Title

Media/trending coverage (Zacks, Yahoo) is raising visibility of SBUX among retail traders — higher attention can amplify moves in either direction but isn’t fundamental on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer saying he’s a “big believer”) can support sentiment but are not a substitute for clearer fundamental improvement. Article Title

Positive media endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer saying he’s a “big believer”) can support sentiment but are not a substitute for clearer fundamental improvement. Neutral Sentiment: The Nashville move includes relocating some Seattle supply?chain jobs; this could produce local pushback and transitional costs, a mixed signal for near?term execution. Article Title

The Nashville move includes relocating some Seattle supply?chain jobs; this could produce local pushback and transitional costs, a mixed signal for near?term execution. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings: Starbucks missed EPS estimates last quarter (reported $0.56 vs. $0.59 est.), carries a high P/E and negative ROE — these fundamentals keep expectations elevated and increase sensitivity to execution missteps.

Recent earnings: Starbucks missed EPS estimates last quarter (reported $0.56 vs. $0.59 est.), carries a high P/E and negative ROE — these fundamentals keep expectations elevated and increase sensitivity to execution missteps. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure and store closures: Analysis warns that closed stores have opened the door for competitors in some markets, which could weigh on traffic recovery and margins. Article Title

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,634,523,000 after buying an additional 971,773 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,031,053,000 after buying an additional 327,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,153,000 after purchasing an additional 225,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $112.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

