Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells $2,084,023.48 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Director Rajeev Date sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $2,084,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCL. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,978,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,205 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,292,000 after buying an additional 74,414 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRCL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.47.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company's strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

