Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells $2,084,023.48 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director Rajeev Date sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $2,084,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Circle Internet Group Stock Up 5.6%
Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58.
Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CRCL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.
- Positive Sentiment: Cryptocurrency strength is lifting CRCL alongside other crypto-linked names (Bitcoin surge driving premarket gains), providing immediate demand tailwinds for USDC usage and stablecoin flows. Crypto Stocks Strategy, Coinbase, and Circle Jump in Premarket Trading Wednesday
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamental momentum: Circle reported a strong quarter (revenue up sharply year-over-year and an EPS beat) and analysts/narratives point to rising USDC adoption plus new AI-related monetization initiatives — both support higher revenue expectations. Why Circle Internet Stock Surged Today
- Positive Sentiment: Options market activity has shown above-normal call buying, which can amplify short-term upside moves through speculative positioning or hedging flows. MarketBeat CRCL News
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning is mixed but active: Mizuho raised its target (and cited geopolitical/rate commentary that benefits stablecoins), while other firms are issuing a range of ratings — these notes influence sentiment but give mixed directional signal. Circle Internet Stock Gets an Iran Bump
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory items (e.g., CLARITY Act timing) are being monitored — outcomes could be material, but near-term directional impact is uncertain until details emerge. CLARITY Act coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy clustered insider selling across senior management and directors (notable recent Form 4 filings from President Heath Tarbert and Director M. Michele Burns, plus other leaders) can sap investor confidence and add selling pressure. Tarbert Form 4 Burns Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Some downward target revisions (e.g., Needham cut its target) introduce valuation headwinds and can increase volatility even as operational metrics improve. Needham price target cut
About Circle Internet Group
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
