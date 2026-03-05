Solomon Moshkevich Sells 3,000 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $599,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 150,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,982,096.55. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $378,232.03.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $694,320.00.
- On Wednesday, January 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,200 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total transaction of $285,192.00.
- On Tuesday, January 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,013 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total transaction of $243,656.89.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 293 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $68,855.00.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $5,447,141.70.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,951 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.95, for a total value of $675,631.45.
- On Friday, December 12th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,692 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.76, for a total value of $1,082,725.92.
Natera Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.65. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.47.
Key Natera News
Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Signatera is being highlighted as a primary growth driver for Natera’s oncology business, supporting revenue momentum and investor optimism about recurring MRD testing demand. Signatera Oncology Test Drives Natera’s (NTRA) Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Management presented at TD Cowen’s healthcare conference; the transcript emphasizes commercial progress across oncology (Signatera), reproductive health and transplant products, reinforcing the narrative behind recent revenue beats. Natera Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting why the stock traded up ties the move to the company’s recent operational beats and growth commentary, which can amplify buying interest on upside news. Natera (NTRA) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $265 to $250 but kept an Overweight rating — a modestly negative signal on price scope but still reflects continued analyst confidence. Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat/analyst notes show a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a cluster of raised targets from other firms, indicating mixed but generally constructive analyst sentiment that could limit downside. NTRA MarketBeat Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Steven Chapman and longtime insider Solomon Moshkevich sold shares in early March (transactions near $200/sh), which can weigh on sentiment even if the trades appear to be routine liquidity. Natera Insider Sells $599,550.00 in Stock
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Natera by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Natera
Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.
Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.
