Solomon Moshkevich Sells 3,000 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $599,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 150,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,982,096.55. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $378,232.03.

On Monday, February 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $694,320.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,200 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total transaction of $285,192.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,013 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total transaction of $243,656.89.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 293 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $68,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $5,447,141.70.

On Friday, January 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,951 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.95, for a total value of $675,631.45.

On Friday, December 12th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,692 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.76, for a total value of $1,082,725.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.65. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.76.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Natera by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

