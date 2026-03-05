Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $78.05

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.0455.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $175,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 136,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,431.80. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,906.51. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.3%

ZG opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $90.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.