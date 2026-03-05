Aaron Freidin Sells 9,573 Shares of GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Stock

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Freidin sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $480,277.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,533,735.74. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GRAIL Stock Performance

Shares of GRAL opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 5.18. GRAIL, Inc. has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $118.84.

Get GRAIL alerts:

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by $0.89. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 277.46%.The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. Analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRAIL

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GRAIL by 59.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GRAIL in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on GRAIL in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRAL

GRAIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.