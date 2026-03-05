Insider Buying: Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Director Acquires $500,000.00 in Stock

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) Director George Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,396,375. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PVLA opened at $135.49 on Thursday. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $151.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08.

Institutional Trading of Palvella Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVLA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.44.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small?molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil? and complement?mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

