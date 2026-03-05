Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,835 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $34,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $5,141,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 101.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HSBC by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 170,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 120,110 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HSBC by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.23). HSBC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.07%.The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst endorsement: Citi/others flag HSBC as a top bank pick, citing resilience in European banks and positioning HSBC as a preferred exposure to the sector — supports investor demand.

Positive Sentiment: Value case: Zacks highlights HSBC as a strong value stock based on valuation metrics, which may attract long-only and value investors.

Positive Sentiment: Brand/sponsorship boost: HSBC extended title sponsorship of the Women's World Championship golf through 2030, reinforcing marketing reach and client engagement in wealth/business segments.

Neutral Sentiment: Research activity: HSBC's research team upgraded Block and recommended buying after layoffs, showing the bank's active capital markets/research influence but limited direct impact on HSBC's own operating results.

Neutral Sentiment: Sector analysis: HSBC-issued research flagged significant airline earnings impacts from West Asia flight suspensions — highlights HSBC's macro/research output but represents thematic insight rather than a direct balance-sheet item.

Neutral Sentiment: Joint-venture funding: Canara HSBC Life Insurance is finalizing terms for a ?250 crore subordinated debt issue — relevant to the group's insurance JV but unlikely to move HSBC's stock materially.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Surendra Rosha, Co-CEO for Asia & the Middle East, sold HK$43 million of shares — a signal some investors interpret as a precaution or rebalancing and that can weigh on sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: Talent loss: Barclays Switzerland hired a former HSBC executive as CEO, indicating some senior departures to competitors which can concern investors about retention and regional leadership continuity.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

