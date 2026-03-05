NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.4% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock worth $289,278,314. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.04 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.