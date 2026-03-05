Rhumbline Advisers Has $660,000 Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,673 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175,133 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 180,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $492.55 million, a P/E ratio of 246.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 2,728.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore set a $17.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long?term, triple?net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust’s holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

