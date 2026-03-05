Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Decreased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA raised their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

