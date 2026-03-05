Corient IA LLC Acquires New Holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. $DMAC

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Corient IA LLC owned about 0.26% of DiaMedica Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 99.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 314,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 46,879.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 154,701 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 138.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $7.77 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $404.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

DMAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Our Latest Analysis on DiaMedica Therapeutics

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for acute and chronic central nervous system conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, DM199, is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 designed to promote neuroprotection and tissue repair through modulation of the kallikrein?kinin system. DiaMedica’s research and development efforts are centered on translating the regenerative potential of DM199 into effective treatments for disorders with high unmet medical need.

DM199 is being evaluated in acute ischemic stroke, where preclinical studies have demonstrated potential benefits in blood flow restoration, inflammation reduction and neuronal survival.

