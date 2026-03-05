Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,373 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average is $124.91. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

