Air Lease Corporation $AL Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,591,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.90% of Air Lease worth $419,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 21.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 192,508 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 493.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 298,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. Air Lease Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $679.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In related news, Director Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 48,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $3,121,201.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,729. This represents a 77.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 20,662 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,324,434.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,833.10. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,958 shares of company stock worth $38,158,193. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale?and?leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

