Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $90.61 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of PPG Industries worth $90,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 10,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,856.43. The trade was a 20.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,811 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,371. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.