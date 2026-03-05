MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $258.98 and last traded at $258.54, with a volume of 1293670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $4,512,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,896. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,759,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,822 shares of company stock worth $221,948,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

