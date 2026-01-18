ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.36 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -0.21.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.08). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 18.61%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 438,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 56,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

